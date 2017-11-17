This Restaurant Gives Away Its Profits And Hires People In Need

When the upscale eatery P.S. Kitchen opened in New York’s theater district this August, its plant-based menu reflected one way to encourage social change. The plant-based menu, of course, advocates a more sustainable food system.

But co-owners Craig Cochran and Jeffrey LaPadula, who are also part of the four-person ownership team behind Terri, another plant-based quick casual concept offering things like wraps salads, smoothies and juices with three locations in New York, wanted to formalize a strategy to address another complex issue: poverty.

The company is structured as a charitable business, joining the growing ranks of companies giving 100% their profits to nonprofits. In this case, that includes giving to organizations that provide job training, transitional housing, and food and shelter to people who are homeless. Rather than stop there, P.S. Kitchen goes even further: It’s also a so-called social business, meaning that it has been also hiring those same aid recipients in-house, as a way to close the loop and provide steady work.

“We apply a business engine to a social problem,” Cochran says. “The idea is your money should have multiple lives.”

That’s reflected in a restaurant mission statement: “We commit our energy, passion, and time to giving others a ‘hand up’ rather than a ‘hand out.'” To do that, the group has partnered with Defy Ventures, an entrepreneurship, employment and character development program for current and former convicts, The Doe Fund, which offers career training and transitional housing to the homeless and previously incarcerated, and the Bowery Mission, which provides meals, shelter, and job opportunities for the homeless. While not all of its employees hail from these programs, Cochran has hired 10 people associated with Doe Fund and the Bowery so far.

Cochran doesn’t like to share the names of people involved with the program. Most traditionally hired employees aren’t told that either. The idea is to create a safe space that’s free of stigma. “I think part of helping people move on is letting them leave their past behind them,” Cochran adds in an email to Fast Company.

While the restaurant isn’t yet profitable, the team behind it understands the need to seed that charitable work first. Without a pipeline for potential employees, they’d have no one to hire. To that end, they’ve have contributed a combined $1.2 million to various aid groups over the last 12 months, including those they’ve partnered with.