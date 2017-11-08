Hey, America … Zola and “Modern Love” want your love stories

Wedding registry platform Zola –which launched in 2013 and has already been used by half a million couples–is leaving the confines of the internet. Starting this Saturday, it’s taking a 21-foot vintage camper on a road trip from New York to Chicago to Washington, D.C., to gather love stories from passersby that will have a chance at being featured in the Modern Love podcast.

Zola’s Love Stories Tour, as it has been dubbed, is timed right when many American couples get engaged. “A full 40% of registries are created between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day,” Shan-Lyn Ma, Zola’s CEO, explains. “This is when couples are at home with their families, and thinking about engagements and weddings.”

Ma explains that the “love stories” are designed to be inclusive, featuring conversations between couples, but also those between friends or family members. The idea is to create awareness around the Zola brand more broadly, not just among people about to get married.

The camper will be outfitted with wedding gifts from Zola’s store. But it will also have a custom-built recording studio with space for two people, who can tell the story of how they met. In February, all of the love stories will be posted on the Zola website, and several will air on the Modern Love‘s Valentine’s Day podcast.ES