Hack hearing: How to watch the Senate grill Marissa Mayer and Equifax

It’s on again on Capitol Hill. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation will hold a hearing today on how to protect consumers in the era of major data breaches, and you’ll never guess who’s in the hot seat. Actually, you probably will guess, because they’re the people at the center of two of the biggest data breaches in recent memory.

Marissa Mayer, the former CEO of Yahoo, will testify at today’s hearing. Ditto for Richard Smith, the former CEO of Equifax. Karen Zacharia, general counsel of Verizon—which now owns Yahoo—will also testify. The executives are likely to face tough questions about what went wrong, how the respective hacks occurred, who carried them out, and why the breaches weren’t made public sooner.

Yahoo, you might recall, issued a statement just last month saying that it now believes all 3 billion of its accounts were affected by its breach. Equifax, meanwhile, was the focus of a massive data breach that compromised the sensitive financial information of as many as 145 million American consumers. According to the committee, the hearing will give the public “the opportunity to hear from those in charge, at the time major breaches occurred and during the subsequent response efforts, at two large companies who lost personal consumer data to nefarious actors.”

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch a live-stream on the committee’s website here.CZ