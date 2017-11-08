Danica Roem just gave the classiest response ever to a question about beating Bob Marshall

Newly elected Virginia state delegate Danica Roem just pulled off the classiest response to ever grace the lips of a politician. Roem, who is openly transgender (and plays in a metal band ), ran against Bob Marshall, a Republican incumbent who infamously billed himself as the commonwealth’s “ chief homophobe .” Marshall also penned Virginia’s so-called bathroom bill, which would have made it unlawful for trans folk to use whichever bathroom they wanted to use.

The race was marred by Marshall’s constant stream of petulant trans-phobia and general asshattery, including frequently misgendering Roem and depicting her as a bathroom predator, but Roem rose above his bottom-dwelling commentary—and trounced him on election day.

After the race, a reporter asked her about her opponent. Her inspiring and graceful response? “I don’t attack my constituents. Bob is my constituent now.”

Roem's answer is so classy it almost tops her response to Marshall's steady stream of anti-LGBTQ legislation over the years (he's one of the most anti-LGBTQ politician in America), which was to run for his seat in the Virginia statehouse and beat him by 10 points.