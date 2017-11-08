Spielberg’s “The Post” Trailer, With Tom Hanks And Meryl Streep, Couldn’t Be More Timely

Who: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Bob Odenkirk, and director Steven Spielberg.

Why we care: Some movies come out of seemingly nowhere and lead a dark-horse charge to storm the Oscars. (Moonlight wasn’t immediately a frontrunner last year, for instance.) The Post is not that kind of movie. No, Steven Spielberg’s latest is as prestige-packed an awards contender as you’re likely to see anytime soon. But more than its director’s pedigree, however, or the luminous star wattage of a Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep pairing, is the substance of the film, which could not be more timely. The Post is a pot-boiler about when The Washington Post exposed a cover-up that spanned four U.S. presidents, by publishing what became known as the Pentagon Papers–a secret history of America’s political and military involvement in Vietnam. Although set in our scandalous past, the film also tackles head-on our current war between the government and media, and also the glass ceiling-smashing aspirations of women post-Hillary. To the latter point, the trailer features Streep’s Kay Graham bulldozing past those who question her authority as the first female publisher of the Post. And to the former point, well, let’s just say lines like “The way they [the White House] lied, those days are over,” couldn’t feel more relevant right now.

JB