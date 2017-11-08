Report: Apple is furiously working to roll out an augmented reality headset by 2020

Now that the iPhone X has been released, Apple is working to ramp up development of what it hopes will be its next killer product: An augmented reality headset that includes its own display and runs on a new chip and operating system that’s not dependent on a smartphone, sources tell Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. The company hopes to have the technology developed by 2019 and in stores by 2020. Much like how macOS powers Macs and watchOS powers Apple Watches, the new headset will run on a new operating system, called “rOS” (“reality operating system”), and one of Apple’s key software managers, Geoff Stahl, is leading the rOS group, reports Gurman.