Uber partners with NASA to develop new traffic concepts for flying cars

This morning, Uber took a number of big steps forward in its ambitious plan to roll out uberAir, its network of on-demand flying cars, by 2020. The ride-hailing company still has to clear a number of regulatory hurdles before the concept becomes reality, including approval by the Federal Aviation Administration, such as managing a plan for sharing the sky safely with airplanes, helicopters, and drones. “This collaboration makes a ton of sense in order to bring this to market as fast as possible,” Uber chief product officer Jeff Holden told Bloomberg Television. Among the announcements released by Uber: