Baseball great Roy Halladay reported dead in latest Icon A5 crash

Roy Halladay, a former Major League Baseball star who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, died today when his brand-new Icon A5 crashed near Holiday, Florida. ESPN reported that it’s not clear if he was flying alone or with a passenger.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but it’s the latest black eye for Icon, whose two-passenger plane is meant to be easy for just about anyone to fly. Last May, the company’s lead aeronautical engineer and another employee were killed when their plane went down on the banks of Northern California’s Lake Berryessa. The National Transportation Safety Board ultimately ruled that pilot error was the cause of that crash. And just a month earlier, another Icon A5 crashed in Florida, though that incident resulted in no fatalities.

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay, who had frequently rented and flown an A5, had just taken delivery of his own A5. In a statement to Fast Company, an Icon representative wrote, “We were devastated to learn that former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died today in an accident involving an Icon A5 in the Gulf of Mexico. We have gotten to know Roy and his family in recent months, and he was a great advocate and friend of ours. The entire Icon community would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Roy’s family and friends. Icon will do everything it can to support the accident investigation going forward and we will comment further when more information is available.“DT