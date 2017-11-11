24 Resources For Veterans Re-Entering The Workforce

Today the U.S. honors its active and retired military veterans by observing Veterans Day. The Defense Department estimates that as many 245,000 enlisted service members and officers will leave each year through 2019, according to “US Military Veterans’ Difficult Transitions Back to Civilian Life and the VA’s Response,” a report published by Brown University.

As these veterans transition to civilian life, there are an increasing number of resources available to help them rejoin the workforce, advance in their careers, launch businesses, or find new occupations. By no means exhaustive, as a service to our veterans this Veterans Day, here is a list of various resources, websites, and organizations that can help former military service members find—and thrive in—their next occupation.

Government Resources

The U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs has a wealth of online resources to help veterans find jobs, find companies committed to hiring veterans, and launch businesses. Its Veterans Employment Toolkit lists a variety of veteran-specific and federal employment resources.

Visit the Veterans Employment Center (VEC), which is a vast resource for transitioning service members, veterans, and their families to meaningful career opportunities. Here, you can find help with everything from writing your resume and finding job fairs to uncovering prospective job opportunities.

VetNet is a content-based site that offers training tracks to help veterans determine which career options may be the best fit, as well as basic job skills and entrepreneurship tracks.

For those who dream of being their own boss, the U.S. Small Business Administration has a number of resources for veteran entrepreneurs. Its dedicated Office for Veterans Business Development enables service members to tap into their transferable skills as they transition from service to startup. For the past four years, the SBA has hosted Veterans Small Business Week, which raises awareness of veteran business ownership and encourages communities to support businesses owned by individuals in the military and veteran communities.

In addition, 20 Veterans Business Outreach Centers (VBOCs) nationwide are dedicated to transition assistance from service into entrepreneurship. The SBA also backs a number of programs that can help veteran entrepreneurs gain access to capital, such as the SBA Veterans Advantage Guaranteed Loans and programs through local VBOCs that offer guidance on the right SBA-backed loan programs for veteran-, military-, and military spouse-owned businesses, as well as online training courses and counseling to become lender-ready.