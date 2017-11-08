Your Employee Flipped Off The President–What Happens Next?

The marketing specialist, who was employed by the government contractor Akima LLC, was riding her bike down the streets of Streling, VA, last month as President Trump’s motorcade passed by. According to Briskman, who spoke with the Huffington Post, her momentary flip-off stemmed from frustration. Exasperated by a flurry of Trump decisions–including DACA’s rescinding, his attempt to dismantle Obamacare, and the current aid quagmire in Puerto Rico— she stuck her middle finger up. A White House photographer captured the photo, outlets used the iconic photo in reports, and it quickly went viral. Briskman was proud of the photo–she posted it to her social media accounts but also informed her job about it. Akima said her using the photo as a profile image violated its policies, and she was fired. She told HuffPost this past weekend that she had no regrets.

Still, Briskman’s case is a gnarly one. Beyond the question of whether or not Akima was legally protected in firing her, there’s the looming and ever impenetrable issue of free speech as it relates to work. In this heightened time of divisive political discourse, what is appropriate for employees to say and do and what isn’t?

According to Philippe Weiss, the managing director of Seyfarth Shaw At Work–the legal compliance and consulting arm of the law firm Seyfarth Shaw–it’s important for both employer and employee to be judicious. “From a management perspective,” he says, “you want to be very cautious.”

Specifically, in the case of Akima, the decision to fire Briskman may have done more harm than good. When faced with a situation like this, a company needs to understand what’s at stake. “The landscape has changed,” says Weiss. When something goes viral, companies lose control. And that, says Weiss, “should give every employer pause … you really want to be strategic when looking at these moments.” Currently Akima’s social media pages are being bombarded with angry comments. On its Facebook page alone are dozens of messages advocating for Briskman and telling the company it made a bad decision.

While Akima may have believed Briskman’s conduct was over the line, it also should have thought about what impact its own reaction would bring.

How Political Can You Get In Trump’s America?

Briskman surely isn’t the only employee to be censured for political conduct that seeped into the workplace and she won’t be the last. Recently NFL quarterbackColin Kaepernick saw huge backlash from the league for his protest kneeling during the National Anthem, and ESPN’s Jemele Hill was suspended from her position over controversial tweets. But the bar for appropriate social media behavior is hard to judge in this current era, when the president has tweeted messages that could be construed as bomb threats and hurled personal insults.