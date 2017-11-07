The New York Times will not attend Disney screenings, in solidarity with L.A. Times

One more prominent media company has responded to the Walt Disney Company’s decision to blacklist the Los Angeles Times because of critical coverage: the New York Times. The paper of record tells Fast Company it will not attend press screenings of Disney films.

Here’s a statement from a Times spokesperson:

“The New York Times will not attend preview screenings of Disney films until access is restored to the Los Angeles Times. A powerful company punishing a news organization for a story they do not like is meant to have a chilling effect. This is a dangerous precedent and not at all in the public interest.”

The Times joins a growing list of critics and film organizations who stand in solidarity with the L.A. Times, which Disney has barred from attending preview screenings because of its coverage of the company’s dealings with the city of Anaheim. You can read more about the backlash here.CGW