This Women’s-Only Networking App Aims To Build A Community Of Support

When Janete Perez first moved from Seattle to San Francisco six years ago, she realized just how hard it was to make friends. The former Microsoft program manager had landed a job with Zynga in the Bay Area, but even with an office full of digitally connected coworkers, Perez recalls the challenge of forming a new social group in person.

“We are very much connected digitally to people we already know,” she contends, “But it’s hard to make new friends with existing services,” says Perez, whether it’s around career networking or learning a new hobby, or finding volunteer opportunities and other ways to give back to the community. Existing social platforms weren’t fostering meaningful conversations, she contends, instead of focusing on sharing and likes.

Perez eventually found her footing, but the issue popped up again when another faraway friend moved to the Bay Area and was looking to start a fitness group. Perez, who was working at Facebook on its Messenger app, started to consider building a platform that would facilitate the creation of long-term relationships that bridged the real world and the virtual one.

The result is Present, an app that launches out of beta today. Perez says experience helping people connect while she worked on Messenger revealed just how huge an opportunity there was for connecting. But connections on social media often leave people feeling lonelier than ever. A survey of 1,787 U.S. adults ages 19 to 32 from researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found that those who reported spending more than two hours a day on social channels were twice as likely to feel isolated than those who spent less than half an hour on them.

Perez wondered exactly how someone goes from being a stranger to creating a new friend. Part of the solution she and her cofounder Bob Lee (the former CTO of Square) landed on is proximity. Perez says they really wanted to leverage general location to enable people to discover new friends without sacrificing their privacy. This, she maintains, “is a really differentiated way of connecting.” Dating and networking apps like Tinder and Bumble don’t offer specific locations but do show a person’s proximity in miles to a potential connection. Present only shows how close a circle or an event is to the user. This, says Perez, “creates trust with our users.”

Another thing that sets Present apart is that it’s exclusively for women. Perez contends that now, more than ever, it’s important for women to be in supported, positive environments “and really learn from each other.” She points out that Present’s beta testers have reported a high level of intention to give back and support one another. That support ranges from learning which local businesses are women-owned to which nonprofits and community organizations are aligned with their interests.