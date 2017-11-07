Stephen Colbert on gun control: Don’t give up hope, America

Stephen Colbert took a moment out of The Late Show on Monday night to remind his viewers not to feel powerless about fighting for gun control. “Because if you feel powerless enough, you know what might make your feel more powerful? Buying a gun,” he said. While Colbert never mentioned the NRA by name, it was clear who he was talking about when he mentioned the “ truly evil people out there who want you to feel powerless, just for a buck .” Feeling powerless has other ramifications, too. It can make people want to give up and do nothing. As Colbert notes, “The only thing necessary for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.”

Colbert went on to urge viewers to vote in 2018—ideally “for someone who will do something” about the gun crisis facing our nation. “Five thousand years ago, if your village had a tiger coming into it every day and was eating people, you wouldn’t do nothing,” he said. “You would move the village, or build a fence, or you would kill the tiger.”

Check out the full clip below, then go here to find out more things you can do to help victims of Sunday’s massacre.

ML