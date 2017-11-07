Google will soon estimate how long you have to wait at that trendy restaurant

The hot thing to do in New York is wait in long lines for the hot thing to do. Trendy new spots spring up like Medusa’s hair, and people seem to love to coalesce at those places and wait in line. If, like me, you are allergic to long lines, Google will soon have a feature to potentially help you: Both its search results and Maps will show users an estimated waiting time for popular restaurants.

According to Google’s blog post, the wait times will cover nearly a million “sit-down restaurants” that allow walk-in customers. The results are created using “anonymized historical data.” Users can see the wait time by searching for the businesses and scrolling to the “Popular Times” section.

Google didn’t say when, exactly, the new feature will be available, so for now we’ll just have to wait for it, which is kind of ironic.CGW