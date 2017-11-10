Here’s the monkey-themed Vietnam hotel where Trump and Putin are hanging out

While Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are crossing paths at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, they probably won’t have much time for monkey business. Or at least not the political kind of monkey business. The primate sort is another matter: The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting–which Trump and Putin are both attending–is taking place at a tastefully monkey-themed five-star hotel called InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort .

According to the South China Morning Post, the hotel is better known for its primates than its political gatherings. It sits on so-called Monkey Mountain in Vietnam’s Son Tra Nature Reserve and is home to a thriving population of red-shanked doucs. The hotel’s interior pays homage to its monkey neighbors with things like a banana-themed movie theater and a library decorated with a painting of Winston Churchill as a chimp. Bookshelves contain what SCMP calls “papier mâché heads of characters like Michael Jackson and Harry Potter, each with measured monkey features.”

When not in official gatherings, perhaps Trump and Putin can swap stories of hot nights in Moscow while dancing at the resort’s Cheeky Monkey nightclub, which is designed with “Charles… a bachelor monkey educated in England” in mind. It has a transparent dance floor featuring ropes and swings, and karaoke rooms lined with “banana-shaped seating.”ML