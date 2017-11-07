- 10:26 am
Film critics strike back! Disney boycott escalates after L.A. Times blacklist
Last week, the Walt Disney Company told the Los Angeles Times that it would bar its writers from attending advance screenings. It was a blatant way to retaliate against the paper’s coverage about its business ties with the city of Anaheim, which Disney deemed “unfair.” Now critics have begun reacting to the film company’s choice.
Here’s a list of all the people who have responded so far:
- Washington Post writer Alyssa Rosenberg has written that she will no longer cover Disney films.
- Ty Burr, the Boston Globe‘s critic, has also said he will not write about Disney films and neither will his paper.
- The A.V. Club, too, has announced that it will stop writing about Disney and will no longer attend press screenings.
- Critics associations are joining the backlash too: The Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics, and the National Society of Film Critics have jointly announced that they are disqualifying Disney films from their awards until the L.A. Times blackout ends.