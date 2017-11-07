With Amazon eyeing prescriptions, CVS gets into faster drug deliveries

CVS Health said yesterday it’s going to offer next-day delivery of prescription drugs and some over-the-counter products to the entire country, most likely early next year. The company is also starting same-day service in some big cities. The service will launch on December 4 in New York City, and expand to Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco early next year. Same-day delivery will be free in Manhattan, but delivery rates are still to be determined for the rest of the country.