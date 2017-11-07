- 10:36 am
With Amazon eyeing prescriptions, CVS gets into faster drug deliveries
CVS Health said yesterday it’s going to offer next-day delivery of prescription drugs and some over-the-counter products to the entire country, most likely early next year. The company is also starting same-day service in some big cities. The service will launch on December 4 in New York City, and expand to Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco early next year. Same-day delivery will be free in Manhattan, but delivery rates are still to be determined for the rest of the country.
The move comes after rumors started circulating that Amazon is getting into the prescription business. Offering next-day deliveries would put CVS in a position to try and compete with Amazon. If that doesn’t work, according to the New York Times, CVS has a backup plan in the works involving trying to convince Aetna, the health insurance giant, to acquire them.ML