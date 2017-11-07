Tesla found out about Dyson’s secret plans to develop an electric car two years ago

In tech, hiring away one of your competitors’ employees has always been one of the best ways of finding out what they’re up to. Most recently, Uber is being sued over claims that some of its self-driving technology was stolen by a top executive it hired from Alphabet’s Waymo unit. Now, new court documents reveal that Tesla found out about Dyson’s plans to develop an electric car more than two years before that information was public, via a Dyson engineer who got a job offer from Tesla. Pierre Pellerey, who had been plucked for a secretive role by company founder James Dyson, forwarded an email to Tesla’s lawyer back in 2015 that revealed the vacuum company’s unexpected plans, reports Bloomberg. Dyson eventually obtained a court injunction to stop Pellerey from working at Tesla for nine months, according to court documents.