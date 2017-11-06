Here’s Why The iPhone X Wait Isn’t As Bad As Expected—And Is Improving

One of the features that supports Apple’s “ from the future ” claim about the new iPhone X is the Face ID facial-recognition technology the phone uses to authenticate users. But problems manufacturing the laser system that enables that feature have put a big bottleneck in Apple’s ability to produce enough of the devices to satisfy consumer demand around the world.

In the run-up to Friday’s launch, numerous analysts thought holiday shoppers would either not be able to get an iPhone X, or would have to wait many weeks after ordering one to finally take delivery. The waiting game is real, but it’s not as long as many feared. And Apple is estimating faster shipping times than it did immediately after the preorders began late last month.

The Out-Of-Stock Blues

Strolling into an Apple Store and coming out with a phone will not be easy, at least at first. The iPhone X went on sale in stores last Friday, November 3. Analyst Gene Munster at Loup Ventures reported that by Saturday afternoon “a handful” of silver 64GB iPhone Xs were available at Apple stores in the U.S. for same-day pickup.

But by Sunday evening, he said, “all 139 of the 271 Apple Stores in the U.S. we checked were sold out,” adding that he expected the X to be in “tight supply” for the next four to eight weeks.

Online pre-orders for the X began the week before–one minute into October 27 Pacific Time to be exact. But reports say that even those who stayed up late (or got up early) to get their order in had only a narrow window of time to guarantee an in-store pickup of their new device on launch day, November 3.

My colleague Harry McCracken was one of those night-owl upgraders, but he says that the online order process was glitchy. So that when he finally got his order completed in the early afternoon on the 27th, the wait time had already extended to five to six weeks. Some of the glitches he encountered, it’s worth noting, may have been related to the order system’s integration with McCracken’s carrier (AT&T) and/or the bank that finances phones for Apple’s iPhone upgrade program.