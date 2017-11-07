It’s Time For Taylor Swift To Denounce The Nazi Nonsense

In the week leading up to the release of her sixth album, Reputation, Swift’s lawyers received a letter from the ACLU, accusing her and her team of attempting to “suppress constitutionally protected speech.”

The ACLU letter came as a response to a missive that Swift’s own lawyers sent to the small leftist entertainment site PopFront on Sept. 5 in which they referred to a blog post titled “Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor subtly gets the lower case kkk in formation” as “defamatory.” Swift’s lawyers demanded that the post’s author, Meghan Herning, “issue a retraction, remove the story from all media sources, and cease and desist,” threatening further legal action.

Why all the to-do? The blog post argues that lyrics in Swift’s recent single “Look What You Made Me Do” seem “to play to the . . . subtle, quiet white support of a racial hierarchy.” It goes on to mention how extreme right-wing sites like Breitbart and The Daily Stormer have rallied around the song and Swift’s work generally.

Herning is not the first to make this argument. The conspiracy theory that Swift is actually a Nazi or alt-right sympathizer has been floating around since at least 2013. That year, a Pinterest user named Emily Pattinson began posting photos of Swift overlaid with Adolf Hitler quotes, reportedly as a joke. But that’s really all it is: a conspiracy theory. Has Swift ever used her music to speak to larger political issues? No. So why would she start using her music to promote Nazism?

But by her legal team attacking a tiny, left-leaning blog for its content, she’s now ensured that hundreds of thousands more people will read the post they want no one to see. At some point Swift has to ask herself, wouldn’t it be easier to just come right out and publicly denounce her neo-Nazi fans and their dubious claim on her? Put another way: Swift chose to threaten to sue a progressive blog rather than speak out against white supremacy.

The letter Swift’s team wrote to PopFront reads, “Ms. Swift has no obligation to campaign for any particular political candidate or broadcast her political views, and the fact that her political views are not public enough for your taste does not give you the authority to presume what her political opinions may be or that her political views correlate to the support of white supremacy.”