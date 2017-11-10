How To Find Time For A Side Hustle When You Have A Full-Time Job

Having a side hustle can be a great way to pursue a passion and make some extra money, but if you’re already short on time it can feel like an overwhelming proposition. Luckily it doesn’t take a lot of time to launch and run a side business. In fact, Chris Guillebeau, author of Side Hustle: From Idea to Income in 27 Days , says it takes less than a month to get going.

“I’m not promising that people are going to make six figures in 27 days or create a huge business, but I do believe that you can get the basics of your project up and running, and begin to get payments, customers, and clients in a pretty brief period of time,” he says.

To find time to dedicate to the extra workload, Guillebeau doesn’t suggest getting up earlier every day to work on the project. “That’s not sustainable, especially for busy people who are already over-committed and sleep-deprived,” he says.

Instead, use your limited time well. “If you know exactly what you need to do next, then you can actually put 30 minutes of time to good use,” says Guillebeau. “If you have no idea what to do, you’ll sit down for your 30 minutes and just kind of start swimming around trying different things, registering for 12 different social media accounts, you’re not going to be successful.”

Start By Getting Clear On Goals

The first step is getting clear on your intention, says Guillebeau. “Some people just want to make extra money; they want to pay off some debt or they want to save for a vacation or some other goal,” he says. “Other people actually want to create a really significant second income, or potentially replace their full-time (job), or at least accompany it.”

Understanding your goal will help you connect to the process. “The ultimate motivation is seeing your own success because you’ll want to have more time,” says Guillebeau. “It’s just so empowering for employees who only had a paycheck from their employer to get that first PayPal or payment notification. I hear over and over from people saying that they felt totally different about their life after that happened. You’ll want to find time.”

Maximize Existing Skills

Another way to find time is starting with the skills you already have, says Guillebeau. “Don’t go out and take time to acquire new skills,” he says. “The more valuable skills are the ones that you already have from your life experience, from your education, from what you do at your job, and from what you’re good at. When you’re focused on those things, then you’re going to get up to launch much quicker.”