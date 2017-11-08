Not Meeting Your Goals? Try This 4-Step Process

I think we’ve all been there. We have great intentions and big plans that we write down in our special notebook that we use for important things and then . . . something happens.

We get caught up in life. We forget where we put the book. And after a few months, we find the book. In it is a detailed list of all the things we wanted to accomplish. But unfortunately, we haven’t been working toward any of them. Then, the cycle of having good intentions without great execution starts all over again.

I get it. I was stuck in this cycle for way longer than I would care to admit. But I’ve now learned that goal setting is bigger than some scribbled notebook pages. When done properly, it is a powerful journey of continuous improvement and assessment. If you fail to set and monitor your goals, you run the risk of building a foundation for a career you don’t want. Even worse, you risk not fully leveraging your most precious resource–time. So here are a few tips to show you how to set your goals and then work them to success.

1. Embrace Self-Awareness

To achieve success, you first have to define it. What do you hope to accomplish? What is most important to you? What will you prioritize? What can you let slide? Take a minute to reflect on your personal and professional aspirations before diving into goal setting. Thoughtfully consider your options and then make a conscious decision to pursue a specific avenue. Only after serious introspection can you truly deconstruct what it takes to make your dreams come to fruition.

2. Think Big Picture

To propel your career forward, you need to identify big life goals that you can strive for over time. True goals are essentially dreams. Your workplace goals should align with your professional dreams. Stick to big-ticket concepts only: desired industry, highest position you want to achieve, and a description of the impact you would like to make. Remember, if you get bogged down in the day-to-day grind, you may miss out on the big picture. So, ask yourself: where do I want to land and what do I hope to contribute?

