The Real Story Behind Those Desperate Notes That Zara Workers Left In Clothes

A ruthless factory owner. A shuttered sewing facility. Unpaid laborers reportedly walking into a Zara store in Istanbul to attach tags saying, “I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it.” It’s all part of an ugly web of events that Zara’s parent company, Inditex, has been drawn into over the last year.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that shoppers in Istanbul were finding desperate notes in their clothing, allegedly sewn on by workers who claimed that they had not been paid for their labor at the Bravo Tekstil factory in Turkey. While it is hard to confirm the authenticity of these notes since the workers did not identify themselves by name, the story contained within these brief messages squares with Inditex’s own explanation of the events that unfolded.

Today, an Inditex spokesperson provided a written statement to Fast Company explaining that the company had indeed been manufacturing clothing at Bravo Tekstil, along with other European-based fast fashion labels like Mango and Next. Around 155 laborers worked in the factory. In July 2016, the factory shut down due to the “fraudulent disappearance of the Bravo factory’s owner,” Inditex says. This owner, the company added, took all the money the fashion companies had paid and disappeared without paying the workers, who had already made the clothing.

According to the Inditex spokesperson, “Inditex has met all of its contractual obligations to Bravo Tekstil.” But the question at the heart of this story is not whether Inditex has met its obligations to the factory, but rather whether it has met its obligations to the workers who created the garments it went on to sell in stores. By working with this allegedly unethical factory owner, Inditex ultimately ended up selling clothes on Zara shelves that were made using unpaid labor. Indeed, Inditex made profits from these clothes.

For context, Inditex is the largest fashion retailer in the world by sales, with 7,292 stores around the globe. In 2016, it generated 23.3 billion euros ($27 billion) in revenue, and $5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in profits. In its 2016 shareholder report, it says, “Inditex makes a commitment to play a conscientious role in promoting Human Rights, working proactively in this area. The Group also undertakes to avoid or mitigate the negative consequences on human rights of its own activities.”

Inditex says it’s in the process of creating a “hardship fund”–along with Mango and Next–to help these workers. It is working on this proposal along with IndustriALL, the local branch of a global workers’ union that represents 50 million laborers in 140 countries. “This hardship fund would cover unpaid wages, notice indemnity, unused vacation, and severance payments of workers that were employed at the time of the sudden shutdown of their factory,” the statement reads. “We are committed to finding a swift solution for all of those impacted.”