Intel and AMD are forming an unholy laptop-chip alliance
Sometime next year, you’ll be able to buy a laptop with both Intel and AMD inside. The two rival chipmakers are teaming up on a new microprocessor that combines Intel’s Core architecture with a custom graphics core from AMD. The collaboration is a showcase for some new Intel tech that allows for smaller, more power-efficient chips. The product will be aimed at laptops that are lightweight but can still handle serious gaming and other graphics-intensive applications.
According to PCWorld, this is technically Intel’s project, with AMD viewing it as a one-off job similar to its work supplying semi-custom processors to game consoles. Still, it’s a remarkable partnership given that Intel and AMD sell competitive PC chips, amounting to a joint attack on Nvidia in the high-end laptop space.JN