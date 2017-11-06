This Horror Short Film Found A Terrifying Use For An Amazon Echo

Who: Director Julian Terry

Why we care: As devices like Amazon’s Echo or Google’s Home become more prevalent in everyday life, that technology is being incorporated into pop culture–and not just as casual references, but as the focal point. Black Mirror, of course, is the shining example of “when technology turns evil” social commentary that pulls its shock value from scenarios that are happening now or could happen in the very near future. But what does that commentary look like through a more traditional horror lens, i.e. a slasher or paranormal film? Director Julian Terry just provided an excellent example with his short film Whisper.

The conceit is great: A young woman is awakened in the middle of the night by her Echo repeatedly saying it didn’t quite catch what she was whispering. The thing is, she wasn’t whispering anything at all.

Even though Whisper culminates in a familiar ending (that’s strikingly similar to the short film Lights Out that later became a full-length movie), the idea behind it shows how horror and new tech can coexist without turning into tone-deaf stabs at relevancy.