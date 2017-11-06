How to help Texas shooting victims: 7 things you can do after Sunday’s church massacre

Over the weekend, the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs became the site of the worst mass shooting in Texas history when a rifle-wielding shooter burst into the sanctuary and killed 26 people, including many children, and injured another 20.

As victims, their families, and the community mourn, so does the country, with people struggling to make sense of yet another mass shooting and a government incapable of acting to stop the insanity.

Here are some things you can do to help victims right now:

Thank you everyone for the outpouring of support for our community and church families. As you can well imagine we have… Posted by River Oaks Church, Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, November 5, 2017

Finally, call your member of Congress to voice your opinion on gun control. Remember, while you may feel helpless, you’re not. If enough of us call our representatives, change will happen. Here’s how to contact Congress about gun control.

ML