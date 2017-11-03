Apple Pay’s active users have doubled since fall 2016

Apple touted the growth of Apple Pay on Thursday’s Q3 2017 earnings call . Transactions have more than tripled over the last 12 months, and active users have doubled .

“Apple Pay expanded to Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the UAE last month and continues to grow rapidly,” CFO Luca Maestri told analysts.

But Apple still has catching up to do versus other digital wallets. In the United States, PayPal remains preferred, according to a survey conducted by Market Force Banking earlier this year.AH