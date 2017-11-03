advertisement
Qualcomm stock jumps 13% on Broadcom acquisition rumors, biggest one-day spike since 2008

[Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Bloomberg is reporting that Singapore’s Broadcom is exploring an acquisition of the San Diego-based mobile chip giant Qualcomm.

Here are a few things to know:

  • Qualcomm stock rose more than 13% on the news Friday (its biggest intraday jump since 2008), valuing the company at $92 billion. Broadcom stock fell slightly.
  • The Bloomberg report says the deal is in the early talking stage and may not happen at all.

Broadcom and Qualcomm had no comment.

