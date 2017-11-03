- 2:21 pm
The employee who took down Trump’s Twitter account was a contractor
Last night, President Trump’s Twitter was offline for a few precious minutes. Once it went back online, Twitter wrote that a rogue customer service employee did this deed on his or her last day. Beyond those details, little else was known about how this happened and who the employee was. Now, the New York Times reports that the person responsible for taking down Trump’s account was actually a contractor.
Large companies like Facebook and Twitter hire thousands of contractors to offload labor without having to pay armies of full-time employees. Whether or not this contractor was jilted or simply wanted to wreak some havoc remains unknown. Whatever the case, the saga highlights what one lone person at Twitter can do.CGW