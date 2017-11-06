Quip Wants To Make You More Productive By Killing Copy-And-Paste

As the founder and CEO of Quip–the collaborative document editor that Salesforce acquired for $750 million last year–Taylor talks to a lot of companies about how they get things done. One thing he’s realized is that teams still have trouble accessing all kinds of up-to-date information in a single place. Hence the habit of constantly shuffling data around between apps.

“If you go into a modern workplace, the number of people copying and pasting numbers from Excel into a PowerPoint slide, or taking a screenshot of a graph in some dashboard and putting it inside of an email … it is becoming somewhat ubiquitous,” Taylor says.

Although Quip launched in 2013 as a simpler alternative to Microsoft Office, it’s gradually turned into a digital whiteboard where teams can create freeform documents out of text, images, spreadsheets, and checklists. Now, Quip is expanding that idea with a platform for other types of information, such as calendars, kanban boards, drawings, and analytics dashboards.

Quip refers to these new formats as “Live Apps,” and they’ll come from both Quip itself and from third-parties. New Relic, for instance, will allow its dashboards to appear inside of Quip documents, and Draw.io will let users embed their flowcharts. The hope is that with additional sources of data, teams will spend more time working directly inside Quip’s website and apps, and less time copying and pasting into static documents and emails.

“We really love that idea that Quip is no longer existing in a silo, but really adds collaboration to all the services your company already uses,” Taylor says.

The notion that people are wasting too much time shuffling data around isn’t easy to quantify, but Taylor can at least show that old-school collaboration methods are slowing people down. Teams that work in Quip, he says, complete projects 37% faster on average than other teams at the same company. They also send 43% fewer emails and hold 38% fewer meetings.