This infographic shows how Mark Zuckerberg changed his position on Russian propaganda

It took a long time to get to this week’s disclosure by Facebook that up to 150 million Americans may have been exposed to Russian propaganda. Just days after Trump’s victory in the election last November, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it was “crazy” to think that fake news shared on the platform influenced the election. A year later–but only really in the last month, and amid plenty of public outrage and Congressional arm-twisting–the company finally disclosed the extent of the problem (so far).