Brain Hacks And Apps To Help You Remember Names, Dates, And More

Can’t remember what you were just about to say to your boss? You’ll be glad to know a recent study from the University of Toronto found that forgetting things may make you smarter, optimizing intelligent decision making by letting go of things that don’t matter . But that’s little consolation as you stammer in front of the supervisor who’ll be conducting your next performance review. Here’s some advice for avoiding your next brain freeze.

If You Keep Forgetting Names

Try this. When you meet someone, says Ron White, two-time national memory champion, more often you’re thinking, “What do I think of them?” or “What do they think of me?” Instead, think, “What is their name?” Turn their name into a visual as you walk away. “Our mind remembers what it sees,” says White.

If that doesn’t work. Name Shark creates a database of names and faces by tapping into your phone’s camera. Take photos of people directly, or grab a snapshot of a picture posted on the web.

If You Keep Forgetting Dates And Events

Try this. Visualize the event, suggests Allison Lamont, cofounder of Memory Foundation in New Zealand. Think about where it will take place, how you will get there, who you will see, and what will be discussed. This will plant the date more firmly in your memory.

If that doesn’t work. Countdown counts down the days before an important event and lets you know how much time you have left to prepare. Just Reminder lets you upload important events and then nudges you via smartphone reminders—days, hours, and minutes ahead of time.

If You Keep Forgetting What You Were Going To Say

Try this. To prepare for a speech, create memory pegs that connect talking points to pieces of furniture in your home, suggests White. Remember to discuss sales figures by picturing money on your table, a timeline by recalling the clock in your kitchen, goals by seeing a football goalpost on your TV screen.