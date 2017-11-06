Thanks to politics, Americans are more stressed out than ever

Living through an insane news cycle is making us all stressed out. The American Psychological Association’s new report, “ Stress in America: The State of Our Nation ,” reveals that nearly two-thirds of Americans (63%) are really, really, really stressed out about the future of the nation. In fact, concerns about the state of the nation are causing more stress than the usual suspects of money (62%) and work (61%).

It’s not just politics. Nearly six in 10 adults (59%) report that social divisiveness is causing them stress. Other common stressors keeping us up at night include healthcare (43%), the economy (35%), hate crimes (31%), other crime (31%), potential wars/conflicts with other countries (30%), terrorist attacks in the United States (30%), unemployment and low wages (22%), and climate change and environmental issues (21%). In short, if you’re up all night worrying about stuff, you’re sadly not alone.

Not surprisingly, Democrats are more stressed out than Republicans right now, but the stress is transcending party lines with 73% of Democrats saying they are stressed versus 56% of Republicans. More than half of Americans (59%) said they consider this the lowest point in U.S. history that they can remember—which is a particularly startling figure when you realize that this includes people who lived through World War II, Vietnam, all the assassinations in the 1960s, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the September 11 terrorist attacks. No wonder we’re all stress-eating Halloween candy.ML