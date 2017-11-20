Productivity Secrets From Motorcycle Designer Ed Jacobs—And His Dog

A client will usually come with an idea that they want, but without the idea of how to realize it. The Lowline [the world’s first underground park, proposed for the Lower East Side of Manhattan] originally started with these large slabs of bent, solid, un­seen, large-scale surfaces. [Design is] really about searching out the function of each component, being sensitive to what those components need to be in con­­­junction with each other, then allowing that expression to become the design.

I start each day around 8. I jump right into either sketching or 3D modeling. [When I get stuck] I go for a walk with my dog, just to get out from behind the computer. Sometimes researching other areas will open up new possibilities. To design motorcycles, the last thing I do is look at other motorcycles. You should come up with ideas that push the ball farther down the field.

There are these magical moments that happen, where a clear passageway has opened up based on how these components speak to each other and it all starts to make sense. That feels really good, and you can breathe a sigh of relief that, okay, this is going to work.

Time he wakes up: “About 7 a.m.”

First thing he does: “Say hi to my dog. Chill out with him for a little while.”

Productivity tools: “Basic sketchbooks. I also use the iPad Pro with Apple Pencil for sketching–it’s an easy way to be able to keep a good record–and I’m a big user of 3D modeling programs, primarily SolidWorks.”

Dealing with the news: “When I’m still in bed, I usually do a quick click on the news on my phone. I spend a few minutes and go through everything that’s going on in the world. I try to [limit] browsing to the morning and evening.”