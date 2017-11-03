Willow Smith, Taylor Swift, and Julien Baker: The Week In Music

After a few weeks’ hiatus, we’re back with a new week in music! As we stare down the end of the year, it feels like the aggregated playlists of new music clog up with remixes, acoustic covers, and Spotify studio sessions. Luckily, that just makes it easier to separate the wheat from the chaff, and boy, there is a lot of delicious wheat to devour from the likes of Willow Smith, Taylor Swift, and Julien Baker. Here are the songs I’ve been listening to on repeat.

Track 1: Willow, “Boy”

Because I somehow missed Willow Smith’s killer 2015 album Ardipithecus, the last song I heard from now the now 17-year-old musician was “Whip My Hair,” a song that came out when Willow was literally 10 years old. So imagine my surprise when I pressed play on “Boy,” the first track on her new record The 1st.

The baroque pop track has Willow singing about a new love interest who loves Tarantino movies, who she’s worried about impressing–“I can’t help the thought he thinks I’m boring”–all over a sweeping, violin-heavy orchestra.

Why am I so late to the Willow bandwagon, I ask myself?? Don’t be like me.

Track 2: Taylor Swift, “Call It What You Want”

We’re now just a week away from whatever Taylor Swift is about to give us with her sixth record, Reputation. But in the meantime, Swift has released the album’s fourth single, “Call It What You Want.”