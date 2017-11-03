“I didn’t get paid for it”—Zara workers put desperate messages in garments

“I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it,” reads a label inside a Zara garment.

It was written by Turkish workers who say they were not paid for their labor when creating products for the brand. These factory workers were employed by a Bravo Tekstil complex in Istanbul, which has apparently closed overnight, according to the Associated Press. The employees claim that the manufacturer owes them three months of back pay plus severance.

The Associated Press reached out to Inditex, which owns Zara, but it has not yet responded.