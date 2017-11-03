This CRISPR Bioethicist Says We Worry Too Much About A Dystopian Future

advertisement

Then there are the alarms rung about the future of human gene manipulation: Will society look to craft super-human “designer babies”? Will we summon a generation of blue-eyed infants with high IQs? (And while we’re at it, “edit out” the gene responsible for crying on airplanes?) It’s highly unlikely, claims bioethicist Alta Charo, an internationally renowned leader in biotechnology and reproductive healthcare. Speaking at TEDMED in Palm Springs on Wednesday, the professor of law and bioethics at the University of Wisconsin says such extreme fears are far from reality. Charo vividly recalls that while working in a genetics lab in 1973, another genetic technology spurred the same kind of debate when it was introduced to the public: amniocentesis. This was just a few decades after the WWII Nazi eugenics programs demonstrated the darker side of humanity’s interest in genetic research. During that time, Charo explains, the testing of placental tissue to determine Down Syndrome was shunned by plenty of doctors and ethicists who feared, “Are we going to become impatient with imperfection? Are we, as parents, going to start seeing our children as commodities?” “But that didn’t happen,” says Charo, “[Since then], we’ve had 50 years of responsible and useful advances in genetic screening and genetic testing, and now most recently, the promise of genetic treatment.” In the ’80s, the same scenario arose when in-vitro fertilization was introduced: Would parents stop conceiving naturally if test-tube babies, molded for desired traits, were a possibility?

In-vitro did not usher in an era of parents demanding specific sexes or trivial traits. Instead, it’s primarily used for partners struggling to conceive or parents who wish to limit a child’s probability for inheriting a devastating genetic disease. We have not become a Gattaca-esque society simply because information is available, no matter what science fiction tries to sell us. “In action, the choices people make and the services physicians offered were responsible and measured, and did not necessarily doom us to some kind of eugenic destiny,” stresses Charo. Dialing Back The Panic Likewise, it’s time to once again dial back the panic. As Charo explains, the concerns of parents creating mini-Frankensteins are mostly exaggerated. (Despite the availability of amniocentesis, for example, there are many expectant mothers over 35 who don’t even take it.) CRISPR, meanwhile, goes far beyond screening and actually permits human germline editing. Like its predecessors, the technology has been widely debated and often vilified for its potential uses, often at the expense of its potentially life-saving benefits. Charo thinks this cultural hysteria plays into a common misconception about how much genetics really control personal identities, and what it means to “be human.” It’s not that genes are unimportant, says Charo, just that they’re one component of what we become. Genes don’t tell us how some individuals will respond to gender, or social constructs like race or ethnicity, which differ wildly in various regions. Or even just who our family members will ultimately be. Basically, we might overestimate their role in personal characteristics. “Genetics doesn’t tell us everything we need to know,” says Charo. “They have tremendous influence … but we don’t have to assume that by having genetic information we will abuse the choices it facilitates.”

