This CRISPR Bioethicist Says We Worry Too Much About A Dystopian Future

Then there are the alarms rung about the future of human gene manipulation: Will society look to craft super-human “designer babies”? Will we summon a generation of blue-eyed infants with high IQs? (And while we’re at it, “edit out” the gene responsible for crying on airplanes?)

It’s highly unlikely, claims bioethicist Alta Charo, an internationally renowned leader in biotechnology and reproductive healthcare. Speaking at TEDMED in Palm Springs on Wednesday, the professor of law and bioethics at the University of Wisconsin says such extreme fears are far from reality.

Charo vividly recalls that while working in a genetics lab in 1973, another genetic technology spurred the same kind of debate when it was introduced to the public: amniocentesis. This was just a few decades after the WWII Nazi eugenics programs demonstrated the darker side of humanity’s interest in genetic research.

During that time, Charo explains, the testing of placental tissue to determine Down Syndrome was shunned by plenty of doctors and ethicists who feared, “Are we going to become impatient with imperfection? Are we, as parents, going to start seeing our children as commodities?”

“But that didn’t happen,” says Charo, “[Since then], we’ve had 50 years of responsible and useful advances in genetic screening and genetic testing, and now most recently, the promise of genetic treatment.”

In the ’80s, the same scenario arose when in-vitro fertilization was introduced: Would parents stop conceiving naturally if test-tube babies, molded for desired traits, were a possibility?