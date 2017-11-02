iPhone X Forecasts Are An Early Christmas Present For Apple

Apple’s financial results for the September-ending quarter are important, but not as important as the success of the launch of its new iPhone X phone in the current holiday quarter.

Apple’s numbers and executive comments Wednesday point to good news on both counts, however. The company reported a better-than-expected September-ending quarter with 12% revenue growth, and it also forecast a record revenue in the holiday quarter, between $84 and $87 billion.

That aggressive revenue forecast suggests very strong sales of Apple’s new iPhone X smartphone. The better-than-expected earnings and its forecast sent the company’s shares to record levels in late trading, and toward a $900 billion market capitalization.

The forecast comes amid worries over Apple’s ability to meet demand for the new device. For weeks, reports have come in saying that suppliers are having trouble pumping large numbers of the technologically complex “X” off the assembly line. This, it’s said, is caused by low yield rates of the lasers that do the X’s facial recognition function.

Asked about the iPhone X supply-and-demand issues, chief executive Tim Cook was vague during a call with analysts Wednesday. “The ramp of the iPhone X is going well and we have been able to increase week by week in what we’re outputting,” Cook said, suggesting, at least, that the yield situation is improving. “We are working to get the phones into the hands of buyers as soon as possible,” he said.

The iPhone X goes on sale in stores this Friday. Starting at $999, it’s the most expensive iPhone ever.

Aside from the worries about iPhone X supply levels, the company also has had to worry about the possibility that the fancy new iPhone X would enrapture consumers so much that nobody would want to buy the other phones the company launched this fall–the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.