Karlie Kloss Gets “Fearless AF” With Female Running Legends For Adidas

What: The second in Adidas’s running series for women, #TAKECHARGE, this time ahead of the New York City Marathon on November 5.

Who: Adidas, Kamp Grizzly

Why we care: Put simply, just a cool, inspirational spot that may grab your attention thanks to marathon n00b Karlie Kloss, and then sustains it with women like Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon in 1967, 2016 NYC marathon winner Mary Keitany, ultramarathoner and Peloton’s vice president of fitness programming Robin Arzon, and others. They all exude determination and power–while some old guy’s voiceover drones on about the inferiority of the female gender.