What To Do 30 Days, Hours, and Minutes Before A Brainstorming Session

It’s hard to come of with brilliant ideas on the spot. To make sure your team is ready to bounce around great thoughts, follow these steps to prime them in advance.

30 Days Before

Encourage judgment-free idea generation in meeting invitations. Successful entrepreneurs and leaders have failures in their past, says David Eagleman, neuroscientist and coauthor of The Runaway Species: How Human Creativity Remakes the World. Elon Musk recently shared his SpaceX blooper reel. “You can’t do anything cool without failing,” says Eagleman.

Related: The Science Of Brainstorming

30 Hours Before

Invite the right people. “A brainstorm is only as strong as the brains in the room,” says Tina Seeling, author of Creativity Rules: Get Ideas Out of Your Head and Into the World. Bring in different points of view. When designing a new car, for example, don’t just invite engineers; include people who don’t drive, who design rockets, or who work valet parking, says Seeling.

30 Minutes Before

Set up the room. “The space for brainstorming is important,” says Seeling. Meet in a space with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Bring supplies, such as pipe cleaners or clay. “It’s the concept of building to think as opposed to thinking to build,” she says. “Having manipulatives helps you prototype.”SV