The Multitasking Secrets Of MSNBC Anchor Joy-Ann Reid

Technology has made it a lot easier to be productive. It’s incredibly helpful to be able to get little bits of information quickly. I used to have this ritual of going through the New York Times and the Washington Post [online], but now I just don’t have time to do that. That would take up my whole morning. So I put specific and important reporters and people on alert so that if they post something new, I get it right away. Unfortunately I’ve had to put Trump on alert as well, because he will tend to blow up our show. Twitter is really useful for that. I think social media tools are helpful, so long as you pick your social media wisely.

I tend to be a bit disorganized. I multitask and always have the TV on in the background. If I need to focus, I generally have to turn off the TV. I’ll just sit with my laptop and try to get things done. I write everything all in one go. I don’t do notes. I don’t build off of an outline. Once I figure out what I want to write, I just sit down and write, whether it’s on my phone or on my laptop.

I always want to be doing something—going somewhere, doing a project, teaching a class, writing an article. I try to use up my day.

You have a limited time on this planet—try to use as much of it as you can for productive purposes.

Time she wakes up. “On weekends, when I’m doing my show, 5:45 a.m. On weekdays, I wake up between 8 and 10.”

Lunch routine. “If I remember to have lunch, I usually have a protein bar.”

Best habit. “I try to say yes, which drives my team a little bit crazy because I tend to say yes maybe a little too much.”

Worst habit. “I’m easily distracted.”