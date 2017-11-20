How Microsoft’s Dona Sarkar Keeps Her Future Self On Track

I believe that your dreams and your day job can coexist. I always have at least four projects going on at the same time, and I switch frequently between them. If I’m struggling to work on a project for Windows Insiders, I’ll write a chapter of a nonfiction book I am writing, or I’ll sketch something from my fashion line, or I’ll watch a short [tutorial] video.

If I have a pocket of time—seven minutes or 20 minutes—I set my timer and do a work sprint. You can whip off 10 emails or five ideas in five minutes. If I have seven minutes to write a document, I will finish it: It may not be the best document in the world, but all the bones will be down, enough to the point that I can share it with someone and ask them what they think of the overall framework.

I don’t put all my emotional eggs in one basket. I’ve never had a bad day in my life because I can always go and do something that means a lot to me, and that I have invested a lot in, and that is within my control.

Whatever the opposite of FOMO is, I have that. I am too busy living my life to worry about what other people are doing.

Time she wakes up: 4 a.m.

First thing she does: “I write five gratitudes, five worries, and five intentions. It’s a way for me to prioritize what really matters.”

Productivity tools: “I have a shared OneNote with Jeremiah Marble, the founder and director of the Windows Insider Program. If I feel that I could use his help or vice versa, we’ll send each other a quick message. It’s all real time.”