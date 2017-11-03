33% Of U.S. Cities Have A “Very Poor” Relationship With Sharing Companies

As companies like Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb have set up in cities, they’ve often been greeted favorably by many consumers but run into issues with city officials. Even in the more startup-friendly environment of the United States, the companies have faced regulatory obstacles, particularly around public safety and labor rights. Uber and Lyft were banned in Austin, for instance, before they appealed to state legislators and got their businesses reinstated. Airbnb is under heavy restrictions in New York City, though many hundreds of rentals are still available.

City officials seem to have a mixed attitude to the sharing economy, according to a new survey by the National League of Cities. More than half (55%) say they have a “very good” or “good” relationship with Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb. But a third of respondents describe their relationship as “very poor” while another 7% use the word “tenuous”–hardly a ringing endorsement. “The sharing economy has become ubiquitous in markets of all sizes. Most communities have acted to regulate or control the new services,” says Brooks Rainwater, research director at the NLC and one of the authors of the report. “We’ve seen a solidification of support on the one hand, but also a solidification on the negative side too.” The latest survey, based on responses from about 250 cities across the country, follows a similar poll two years ago. That report found 61% of cities cited concerns over public safety. At the time, Uber was already facing controversy over the behavior of some of its self-contracting drivers. Rainwater says cities are interested in pursuing partnerships with the companies, particularly to fill gaps in transit coverage. Places like Altamonte Springs, in Florida, have subsidized Uber trips. Others such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis have integrated ride-hailing into their official transit apps.

