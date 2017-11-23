Gift Guide: What To Buy For The Frequent Traveler In Your Life

Introducing the 2017 Fast Company Holiday Gift Guide, where we help you find the perfect gift for the traveler in your life. We also made handy guides for the foodie , the design lover , and the adventurer you’ll be shopping for this year. Happy hunting!

1. Hook & Albert Garment Weekender bag

$585, hookandalbert.com

From the outside, it looks like a standard weekender bag. But Hook & Albert’s carry-on size, pebbled-leather model unzips into a full garment bag for suits and dresses, complete with two side pouches for storing shoes and an ample central compartment. Plus, there are roomy outside pockets to hold everything else.

2. Allbirds Wool Loungers

$95, allbirds.com

Allbirds’ merino wool shoes are optimized for sock-free, non-sweat wearing. The lightweight slip-on loungers have a yoga-mat-like sole, making them perfect for long-haul flights (without the stinky feet).

3. UE Wonderboom Speaker

$99, ultimateears.com

These portable Bluetooth speakers from Ultimate Ears are just 4 inches tall, but they have a lot of features: 10 hours of battery life, a fully waterproof shell, and crisp audio with high-quality bass.