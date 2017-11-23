Gift Guide: What To Buy For The Frequent Traveler In Your Life

Introducing the 2017 Fast Company Holiday Gift Guide, where we help you find the perfect gift for the traveler in your life. We also made handy guides for the foodie, the design lover, and the adventurer you’ll be shopping for this year. Happy hunting!
1. Hook & Albert Garment Weekender bag
$585, hookandalbert.com
From the outside, it looks like a standard weekender bag. But Hook & Albert’s carry-on size, pebbled-leather model unzips into a full garment bag for suits and dresses, complete with two side pouches for storing shoes and an ample central compartment. Plus, there are roomy outside pockets to hold everything else.
2. Allbirds Wool Loungers
$95, allbirds.com
Allbirds’ merino wool shoes are optimized for sock-free, non-sweat wearing. The lightweight slip-on loungers have a yoga-mat-like sole, making them perfect for long-haul flights (without the stinky feet).
3. UE Wonderboom Speaker
$99, ultimateears.com
These portable Bluetooth speakers from Ultimate Ears are just 4 inches tall, but they have a lot of features: 10 hours of battery life, a fully waterproof shell, and crisp audio with high-quality bass.
4. Frida Kahlo Passport Case
$30, shoplatitude.com
Hand-embroidered by designers in Mexico’s Riviera Maya region, these colorful cotton passport cases are part of Shop Latitude’s curated selection of products from more than 200 artists around the world.
5. Cuyana Two-Tone Alpaca Scarf
$125, cuyana.com
Made in Peru, Cuyana’s oversize baby alpaca scarf can double as a stylish accessory and a blanket for chilly planes. Cuyana will also send you a bag to fill with old clothing and give you a $10 credit for each donation.