Gift Guide: What To Buy For The Foodie In Your Life

Introducing the 2017 Fast Company Holiday Gift Guide, where we help you find the perfect gift for the foodie in your life.

1. Jacobsen Salt Of The Month Club

$180 per year, jacobsensalt.com

Six-year-old Jacobsen Salt Co. hand-harvests its briny sea crystals off the coast of Oregon. Its yearlong subscription includes pure and flavored styles, featuring ingredients such as fermented black garlic, Oregon pinot noir, and even Tahitian vanilla bean. Each salt comes with recommended recipes to bring out each variety’s distinctive notes.

2. Blanc Creatives Charcuterie Paddle

$130, blanccreatives.com

Virginia-based Blanc Creatives focuses on high-performance, handcrafted kitchen tools that are forged entirely in-house, with a lifetime guarantee. The company’s hardwood paddles come in maple, cherry, and walnut and have undergone three soaking-and-sanding processes to ensure smooth surfaces for the long term.

3. ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide

$199, chefsteps.com

The sleek, powerful Joule sous vide tool heats water to precision-cook food. The companion app lets you set cook temperature and time manually, or use photos to pick the desired doneness of a dish.