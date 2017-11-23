Gift Guide: What To Buy For The Design Lover In Your Life

Introducing the 2017 Fast Company Holiday Gift Guide, where we help you find the perfect gift for the design aficionado in your life. We also made handy guides for the foodie, the traveler, and the adventurer you’ll be shopping for this year. Happy hunting!
1. Lomo’instant wide camera
$259, shop.lomography.com
Polaroid-esque instant cameras are everywhere these days, but Lomo’s entry offers the flexibility of a higher-end DSLR with manual exposure, two lens attachments, and four color filters, so users can do more than just point and snap (though newbies can always switch to “automatic”). Also, the lens cap converts into a remote control, making it easier to take timed selfies.
2. Areaware bitmap textiles napkins and coasters
From $10 for four, areaware.com
If this napkinware set reminds you of the early days of computing, there’s a reason: The collection was designed by Susan Kare, who worked on fonts and visuals for the original Mac OS.
3. Raven + Lily fine folds collar necklace
$168, ravenandlily.com
Ethical fashion and housewares brand Raven + Lily grew from a nonprofit design collective to a B Corporation that sells products made around the world by at-risk female artisans who receive fair wages and work in good conditions. This polished, recycled brass necklace was created by women from the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya.
4. Nanoleaf Aurora Smarter Light kit
$230, nanoleaf.me
These colorful wall lights are controlled through a smartphone app that allows users to adjust gradients, set timers, and–via a new rhythm module–sync color changes to the beat of their music.
5. L’aviva CAÑA FLECHA poufs
$585, lavivahome.com
Inspired by traditional Colombian hats, L’Aviva’s woven poufs are made from a local palm fiber, caña flecha, by artisans from Tuchín, in the country’s rural north.