Gift Guide: What To Buy For The Design Lover In Your Life

Introducing the 2017 Fast Company Holiday Gift Guide, where we help you find the perfect gift for the design aficionado in your life. We also made handy guides for the foodie , the traveler , and the adventurer you’ll be shopping for this year. Happy hunting!

1. Lomo’instant wide camera

$259, shop.lomography.com

Polaroid-esque instant cameras are everywhere these days, but Lomo’s entry offers the flexibility of a higher-end DSLR with manual exposure, two lens attachments, and four color filters, so users can do more than just point and snap (though newbies can always switch to “automatic”). Also, the lens cap converts into a remote control, making it easier to take timed selfies.

2. Areaware bitmap textiles napkins and coasters

From $10 for four, areaware.com

If this napkinware set reminds you of the early days of computing, there’s a reason: The collection was designed by Susan Kare, who worked on fonts and visuals for the original Mac OS.

3. Raven + Lily fine folds collar necklace

$168, ravenandlily.com

Ethical fashion and housewares brand Raven + Lily grew from a nonprofit design collective to a B Corporation that sells products made around the world by at-risk female artisans who receive fair wages and work in good conditions. This polished, recycled brass necklace was created by women from the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya.