Gift Guide: What To Buy For The Adventurer In Your Life

Introducing the 2017 Fast Company Holiday Gift Guide, where we help you find the perfect gift for the adventurer in your life.

1. 2018 Marin Four Corners Bike

$1,040, marinbikes.com

The mark of a good adventure bike is how easily it can go from dirt roads and gravel paths to the city streets of a daily commute. Marin’s Four Corners bike is optimized for comfortable multiterrain touring, with a long, tall frame that steers slowly and has extra braze-ons for storing cargo without sacrificing balance and speed.

2. Leatherman Tread Tempo Watch

$575, leatherman.com

Leatherman has created the ultimate multifunctional watch: a Swiss-made timepiece attached to a stainless-steel band containing 30 links that double as screwdrivers, wrenches, and files.

3. Forsake Women’s Patch Boots

$150, forsake.com

The Patch line from Boston-based footwear brand Forsake, which launched five years ago on Kickstarter, melds a sneakerlike sole with a leather hiking boot for a waterproof shoe that’s good in just about every environment.