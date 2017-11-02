Waymo is building out the business side of self-driving cars with its latest partnership

While lots of companies are busy building out the technology that will teach cars to drive themselves, Waymo—formerly Google’s self-driving car project and now its own company within Alphabet—is thinking about the business side. When self-driving cars hit roads, the company will need a manufacturer to make the cars at scale, a network to deploy through, a management system to make sure cars are clean, and another to make sure they’re in working order. Already, it’s partnered with Fiat Chrysler, Lyft, and Avis, to support the first three.