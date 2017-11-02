Luke Is Back On The Millennium Falcon In New Trailer For “The Last Jedi”

It’s not quite “ Chewie, we’re home . . . ” territory, but seeing Luke Skywalker standing in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon is still enough to cover any Star Wars fan in porg-sized goosebumps. The newest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped last night and, while at 45-seconds it’s much shorter than the film’s first official trailer, still offered up a few new glances into what we can expect on December 15.

The first and most obvious is Old Man Luke pouting in the Falcon, but we also get a bit more of the ominous vibe surrounding Rey’s training and the swirling questions around whether she’ll seek the light or be drawn to dark. Luke’s still a downer, Kylo Ren’s still angry, Finn goes head-to-chrome-head against Captain Phasma, and Poe Damaron is in some kind of action. Oh, and of course we get another serving of that sweet, sweet clip of Chewbacca and his new porg buddy.

Both trailers so far seem to be leading fans in a certain direction when it comes to Rey’s journey and the overarching plot, but if The Force Awakens trailers and teasers are any indication, don’t read too much into the context here, just enjoy the ride. PORG.